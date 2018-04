After an invitation-only event last night, McMenamins Kalama Harbor Lodge opens today, with a number of festivities planned today and tomorrow. Mike McMenamin says that there’s been a lot of hard work to get to this point, and they couldn’t be more excited. Modeled after the Pioneer Inn in Hawaii, Kalama Harbor Lodge is intended to reflect Kalama’s Hawaiian heritage. There are 40 hotel rooms at the facility, featuring the traditional McMenamins twists of cryptic artwork, secret rooms and hand-crafted adult beverages, including the first offering from the on-site brewery, an ale called Pau Hana Gold. The menu also has a Hawaiian flair, along with the McMenamins favorites. This is the 55th property in the McMenamins Kingdom; after breakfast this morning, a ribbon-cutting is planned for 10 am today, followed by events through the day, and then live music tonight by “Biddy on the Beach,” performing traditional folk tunes and Irish music. Special McMenamins Passport stamps will also be available through the weekend.