The Missoula Children’s Theater is in Clatskanie this week, getting ready for a performance of “Aladdin” at the Donovan Wooley Performing Arts Center. Auditions are being held for local kids to be in the cast, starting at 3:30 this afternoon at Clatskanie Middle-High School. Any local kids in kindergarten through 12th grade can take part, with more than 50 local kids involved in the production. Performances are planned for Friday at 7:30 pm and on Saturday at 3 pm.