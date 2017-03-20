The Missoula Children’s Theatre is in Cathlamet this week, recruiting local kids to be involved in an upcoming production of “Alice in Wonderland.” All K-12 students in the Wahkiakum School District are invited to audition for a role, with more than 50 students needed for the play. Tryouts will start at 3:15 pm this afternoon at J. A. Wendt Elementary School in Cathlamet; rehearsals will be held right after school through this week. Two performances are planned, at 3 and 5:30 pm on Saturday, the 25th. Get more information by getting in touch with the folks at J. A. Wendt Elementary School.
MCT Visit
Posted on 20th March 2017 at 09:11
