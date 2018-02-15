One of the Portland-based animal rights activists who have been involved in the ongoing protest outside of Walt’s Meats is being charged with trespassing after an incident that was reported yesterday morning. Around 11:25 am, employees at the meat processing facility on Pekin Road called the Sheriff’s Office, claiming that about a dozen protestors were stopping trucks from entering the business. They claim that people were climbing on top of the trucks trying to go in, also harassing employees and cussing at them. Deputies responded, and as they checked the scene, no one was found near the processing plant. They did find about 15 people gathered about a mile from the facility, and those people were counseled about being safe around the trucks, and about the behavior that constituted a crime. They also advised the owner of Walt’s Meats to think about getting a court order. During yesterday’s conversation, Emily Rezentes was arrested for trespassing, accused of going onto the meat packer’s property. She’s free after posting bail. “Portland Animal Save” has been protesting outside of Walt’s Meats for several months, “bearing witness” to the animals that are taken to that facility for slaughter and processing.