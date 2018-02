Curtis Farrier, 51, of Winlock is under arrest on burglary charges, after he was accused of stealing meat from a neighbor’s freezer. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office reports that Farrier was arrested on Wednesday, as he was caught red-handed at a home on Roe Road in Winlock. Lewis County Deputies say that they were called to a home in the 100 block of Roe Road at about 7:30 Tuesday night, when the resident reported that he found Farrier in the garage, taking meat from a freezer. They say that Farrier had filled a backpack and his coat when he was caught. Farrier reportedly admitted that he had stolen meat from the same freezer on two previous occasions, making off with about $300 in food. Farrier was arrested on three counts of second-degree burglary; it’s also claimed that Farrier had meth on his person when he was arrested, so he also faces a drug possession count. Farrier is free after posting bail.