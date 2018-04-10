Citing “perceived threats,” officials with the Clatskanie School District abruptly cancelled last night’s scheduled School Board meeting. In an e-mail to local media that went out yesterday, Clatskanie Superintendent Lloyd Hartley says that “because of recent perceived threats directed at the board and administration, and having no imminent board business,” all public Clatskanie School District meetings have been suspended until the recall process is completed.” The substance of the threats is not being disclosed at this time. School Board members Monty Akin and Judy Skirvin are now the subject of recall elections, which came up after a 3-2 vote several weeks ago, where the majority voted not to renew the contract of Elementary School Principal Brad Thorud. Ballots will be counted on Tuesday, May 1st. Recall efforts against Walt Lovegren were suspended after he resigned from the Clatskanie School Board several weeks ago. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says that they are aware of the “contentious nature” of the issues surrounding the recall election, but they say that no reports on specific threats have come in.