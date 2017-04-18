At this morning’s meeting, the Cowlitz County Commissioners are being asked to approve “County Extraordinary Road Project Number 756,” which will be a rock scaling and rock removal project along the Kalama River Road. The project is intended to remove loose and overhanging rocks above the roadway along a one-tenth of one mile stretch, just less than ten miles up the road. The cost is put at $82,500.

There’s also an amendment to a Personal Services Agreement between Cowlitz County and the Lower Columbia School Gardens, looking to continue the project with Kelso and Longview Schools, promoting the increased consumption of vegetables by local kids, while also promoting outdoor and physical activity through garden-based curricula and other activities. This is being supported by a Kaiser HEAL Communities Grant which will now run through October of 2018. The 2017 Rural Development Grant Applications will also be presented at 10 am today. The County Commission meeting starts at 9 am today.

The Kelso City Council meets at 6 pm today, which will start with the presentation of the 2017 WellCity Award. There will be a 1st-quarter update and a discussion regarding the Council’s 2017 Goals and Action Work Plan, and there will also be a first reading of an ordinance regarding aggressive panhandling inside the city limits. This comes after a Washington Supreme Court ruling that invalidates ordinances that prohibit panhandling at intersections. Provisions of Kelso’s current ordinance were also invalidated by the ruling, so updated language is being presented at this evening’s meeting.