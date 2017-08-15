If you’re a junky for governmental meetings, then today is the day for you. Start at 9 am, when the Cowlitz County Commissioners hold their regular meeting. On today’s agenda Cowlitz County Public Works will discuss the latest on the study into management approaches for the Headquarters Landfill, while Cowlitz County Health and Human Services will present its report on the Needle Exchange Program.

The Cowlitz PUD Board of Commissioners holds a special meeting today, a budget workshop that will run from noon to 5 pm in the John Searing Auditorium at the PUD offices on 12th Avenue in Longview. They say that today’s session is intended to give the Commissioners a “high-level budget overview.” Another workshop is planned for the 24th of this month, followed by Public Rate Hearings that are being set up for September 12th and 19th.

At 1 pm today at the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Region 5 headquarters in Ridgefield, a public meeting is planned to discuss the topic of hoof rot in local elk. Today’s meeting will include an update from Washington State University, which has been funded to study the malady. The WDFW Region 5 headquarters are located at 55225 South 11th Street in Ridgefield; this meeting is scheduled to go until 4 pm.

At 5 pm, the Longview City Council will meet in a workshop session, where they will get an update on improvements to R. A. Long Park, they’ll discuss athletic facilities use on city fields and courts, and will also look at the use of city facilities by outside user groups and events. That meeting is being held in the second floor Training Room at the Longview City Hall.

The Kelso City Council is also holding a Special Meeting at 5 pm, where they will examine the proposed 2018 budget for the Southwest Washington Regional Airport, along with several other topics. The regular meeting of the City Council starts at 6 pm, where the discussion of possible annexation of the South Kelso “islands” will resume. These meetings will be held in the Kelso City Council chambers. All of these meetings are open to the public.