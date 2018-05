The annual Memorial Day Salute at Longview Memorial Park will take place again on Monday morning, once again presented by the Longview American Legion Post 155 and the Marine Corps League Mount Saint Helens Detachment #889. This will get started at 11 am at the cemetery out on Mount Solo Road, with Cowlitz County Sheriff Sergeant Brad Thurman as the featured speaker. The R. A. Long Marching Band will also perform. Following the Salute to Our Veterans, you’re invited to take part in a reception that will be held in the Steele Chapel. You’re also asked to bring your worn U. S. flags to the chapel; they will be properly disposed of at the Flag Day Ceremony that’s planned for Thursday, June 14. Call 360-423-6090 to learn more.