Be aware that the traffic signal at Industrial Way and Memorial Park Drive was knocked off-line after a landslide that happened this morning. Around 4:45 this morning, a large slide was reported, with rocks and debris blocking both lanes of Memorial Park Drive, also spilling onto 38th Avenue. Those on the scene also say that the slide damaged a transformer, knocking power out to 70 customers in that area, along with the traffic light. Deputies performed traffic control while a road crew was called in. Avoid that area if you can.