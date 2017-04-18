The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office says that two men are now safe and sound, after having spent several days stranded in the woods outside of Naselle. A citizen got this incident started shortly after 8 yesterday morning, after they spotted a “suspicious” man out on Salmon Creek Road near Naselle, about four miles off of Ocean Beach Highway. When Deputies reached the man, they found that he was “totally lost, disoriented and confused,” claiming that he and a companion had been “out there for days and days.” They eventually learned that this man and another man had been driving out by the Toonerville Horse Camp when the trees started falling, landing on top of their truck. The two men eventually were separated; the second man was eventually found on the 5900 Line, deeply hypothermic, also suffering from back and pancreas problems. Both men were eventually taken by LifeFlight to St. John Medical Center; their conditions haven’t been updated. It’s speculated that the men spent up to three days stranded in the woods. Names have not been released.