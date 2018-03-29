It turns out that there are Cowlitz County connections to that horrific minivan crash in California, where a family of eight died when a minivan plunged off of a 100-foot cliff, crashing onto the rocks next to the Pacific Ocean. It’s now being reported that Jennifer Jean Hart, 38, and Sarah Margaret Hart, 38, and their six children had moved from West Linn to Woodland in May of last year. Authorities in Mendocino County say that they have “every reason to believe” that both women and all six of their adopted children were in the 2003 GMC that went over the cliff near the California town of Westport on Monday. Three of the children are still missing, but the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office believes that all six were in the van with their parent. The Sheriff’s Office says that there’s no indication that this was an intentional act, and they are continuing the investigation into the fatal crash.

It’s also noted that the Hart family was the object of a recently-opened investigation into child abuse and neglect. Neighbors report that the children would ask them for food, telling the neighbors that food was being withheld as a punishment. Cowlitz County Child Protective Services and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a visit to the Hart home last Friday, but no one answered the door. The next day, the family and their minivan were gone.

At least one of the Hart children was also somewhat of a celebrity; a photo of now Devonte Hart, 15 hugging a Portland Police Officer with tears streaming down his face during a “Black Lives Matter” demonstration went viral in 2014. Devonte Hart is missing, along with Hannah Hart, 16, and Sierra Hart, 12. The bodies of Markis Hart, 19, Abigail Hart, 14, and Jeremiah Hart, 14 have been recovered, along with both women.