Mental Incident

Longview Police report dealing with a Vancouver woman with mental health issues, who apparently tried to walk off with another woman’s child yesterday morning at Lower Columbia College. The mother of the girl called 911 from the campus at about 8:45 yesterday morning, saying that the woman had grabbed her child’s hand and just started walking away. The mother intervened, and campus security was also on the scene. When questioned, the 11 year-old girl said that the woman had asked for some help in finding the Administration building at the college. When police questioned the woman, they learned that she has some mental health issues, and had recently been brought to Longview from Vancouver for “housing.” LPD gave the woman a ride to Vancouver, dropping her off at her mother’s house. No arrests were reported.