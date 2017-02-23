The Sheriff’s Office is following up on the discovery of a note in a bottle, supposedly coming from a person looking for some help. Just before 9 yesterday morning, a person walked into the Woodland Police Department, turning over a note that they found in a bottle on the river bank. The note says “I’m stuck out here-stranded. This is my second time out….I’m going Castaway-style in a fort made of sticks that I have found. I have enough food to last for one more day. It gets lonely, needless to say, but I am used to it. Please send help.” The note had a name and a cell phone number on it. Woodland Police turned the note over to the Sheriff’s Office, who attempted to call the phone number. They say that the calls went to voice mail, and they were unable to leave a message. Efforts to contact this person are continuing.