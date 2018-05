A woman living near Castle Rock reports being the victim of a fraud, and says that she’s out about $5,000. The woman called the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office shortly before 5 pm, saying that she had been victimized by someone on Facebook Messenger. The woman says that she had been told that she won “some prizes,” and she was instructed to send Western Union MoneyGrams to various locations in Texas. The woman says that she has received no prizes, and she now realizes that she was being scammed. Sheriff’s Office Detectives are following up.