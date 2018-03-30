Kelso Police report seizing more than three-and-a-half pounds of meth and six grams of heroin in a bust that was made last Saturday. The arrest was reported yesterday by Kelso Police, saying that the seizure came during a domestic violence investigation. Last Saturday, officers went to the Econo Lodge motel on North Pacific Avenue, where a woman said that Jimmy L. Penix, 58, had assaulted her. Penix was arrested on a fourth-degree domestic violence charge; as his belongings were being checked, police say that they found 3.59 pounds of meth, six grams of heroin, meth pipes, a digital scale and a small amount of Suboxone. Because of the large amount of drugs that were involved, the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Narcotics Task Force was called in to assist, and they are continuing the investigation. They say that more arrests are expected, as the investigation is continuing. Penix was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail, and he is currently free after posting bail of $5,000.