Local police agencies are on the lookout for Eric David Fletcher, 36, who is wanted in Montana for being an alleged methamphetamine supplier. On May 4th of last year, a warrant was issued in U. S. District Court in Great Falls, Montana, charging Fletcher with at least four federal counts connected to the possession and distribution of meth. It’s noted that Fletcher has ties to Woodland and Vancouver, and investigators think that he may have come back to his old stomping grounds. Eric David Fletcher is just over six feet tall, he weighs between 235 to 255 pounds, brown hair and tattoos on his arms, his back and his right calf. The FBI says that Fletcher should be considered as armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. Call 911 right away if you have information on his whereabouts.