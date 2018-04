One person is under arrest and a second suspect is being sought after a backpack containing more than a quarter-pound of meth was reportedly left in a classroom at Lower Columbia College. Longview Police were called to the college at about 2:45 yesterday afternoon, after the backpack had been found in a geology classroom. The pack was turned over to Campus Security; they say that the pack contained just over 113 grams of meth. The girlfriend of the male owner of the backpack reportedly came to Security to try and claim the pack; Norlyn Louise Moxley, 25, of Kelso supposedly said that the material in the pack was “basalt,” which is used to cut meth. Moxley was arrested and is now being held on a single count of drug possession. The owner of the backpack has been identified, but he has not been arrested as of yet.