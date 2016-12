Two people are under arrest after the Longview Police Street Crimes Unit served a search warrant at 1328 20th Avenue in Longview, where they claim to have seized more than a half-pound of methamphetamine and more than $8,800 in cash. Detectives also say that controlled medications and drug paraphernalia was taken out of the house. Laurie Ann Williams, 57, is now being held for alleged possession of meth with intent to deliver, four counts of possession of a controlled prescription, and delivery of narcotics within a school zone. Danny Wayne Gregory, 48, was also arrested, and he’s being held on two outstanding warrants.