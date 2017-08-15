The Sheriff’s Office is obtaining a warrant to search a car that was seized yesterday afternoon near Kalama, claiming that a large amount of meth is contained inside. This incident got started at about 4 yesterday afternoon, when Deputies and Kalama Police were investigating a “suspicious car” incident in the area of West Kalama River Road and Fisherman’s Loop Road, just off of exit 32. They met with Mauricio Bazan, 38, of Kelso, and found that he had a Department of Corrections warrant. When DOC officers looked through the car, they reportedly found a large amount of meth. The car was seized and was towed to the County Motor Pool, awaiting this morning’s search warrant. Bazan is being held without bail on the DOC warrant, and could face additional counts after the car is searched.