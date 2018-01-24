t appears that the way is clear for an Opioid Abuse Clinic to open in Kelso early next month, following a state-required public hearing that was held last night in Longview. It’s reported that the hearing was the last of nine steps that are required before a clinic of this sort is allowed to open. The Daily News says that Kelso Treatment Solutions would open during the first week of February, occupying 4,500 square feet of space in the old WorkSource building, right next to the Kelso City Hall. There was a small protest last night at the Longview Library, organized by Kelso City Council member Lisa Knight Alexander. New Kelso Council member Jeffrey McAllister also attended, and he tells TDN that the stigma of having a methadone clinic in downtown will have a negative impact on downtown businesses that are already struggling. Others in the hearing applauded the clinic, saying that its services are badly needed in the local area. Currently, the state Department of Social and Health Services is paying to transport about 140 people from the local area to Vancouver for treatment. It’s reported that the state is paying about $1 million per year for this transportation service.