A flurry of filings connected to the shoreline permits for the Northwest Innovation Works methanol plant came in yesterday. Three environmental groups are filing appeals of the approved permits, claiming that the conditions laid down don’t do enough to protect the environment. The Port of Kalama is also filing an appeal, claiming that the permit is too strict, and that the state is overreaching in trying to regulate greenhouse gas emissions. The appeals are now under review by the Department of Ecology.