The second day of the public hearing for the Northwest Innovation Works methanol plant gets under way at 9 am today, with a full day of public testimony planned. Several hundred people attended yesterday’s opening day, most of which was taken up by presentations from backers of the project. Ted Sprague with the Cowlitz Economic Development Council says that this facility is exactly what Cowlitz County needs. Opponents for the facility are also out in force, including several dozen people who went to Gerhart Gardens as the Audubon Society released a Bald Eagle that had been rehabilitated, after being hit by a car two years ago. Reverend Richenda Fairhurst with the Camas United Methodist Church says that this methanol plant is wrong for Kalama and the Columbia River. Testimony will continue today and tomorrow at the Cowlitz County Expo Center, going from 9 am to 5 pm. After that, the Cowlitz County Hearings Examiner may request additional information from the applicants for the project, a process that’s could take up to two weeks; a decision on the Shoreline Substantial Development Permit and the Conditional Use Permit will be out ten days after the hearing is “complete.”
Methanol Hearing
Posted on 24th January 2017 at 09:00
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta