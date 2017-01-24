The second day of the public hearing for the Northwest Innovation Works methanol plant gets under way at 9 am today, with a full day of public testimony planned. Several hundred people attended yesterday’s opening day, most of which was taken up by presentations from backers of the project. Ted Sprague with the Cowlitz Economic Development Council says that this facility is exactly what Cowlitz County needs. Opponents for the facility are also out in force, including several dozen people who went to Gerhart Gardens as the Audubon Society released a Bald Eagle that had been rehabilitated, after being hit by a car two years ago. Reverend Richenda Fairhurst with the Camas United Methodist Church says that this methanol plant is wrong for Kalama and the Columbia River. Testimony will continue today and tomorrow at the Cowlitz County Expo Center, going from 9 am to 5 pm. After that, the Cowlitz County Hearings Examiner may request additional information from the applicants for the project, a process that’s could take up to two weeks; a decision on the Shoreline Substantial Development Permit and the Conditional Use Permit will be out ten days after the hearing is “complete.”