There’s a new tool to help local kids to find and explore the tiny things in our world, as the Kelso Police Association donates a microscope to the Children’s Discovery Museum at the Three Rivers Mail. The KPA members presented the $300 instrument to the Museum yesterday, which will help local kids discover the microscopic world. Officer Aaron Marthaller made the donation yesterday, after the KPA decided to support the facility, learning of their goal to “provide learning and fun to the kids of Cowlitz County.” The Children’s Discovery Museum at the Three Rivers Mall is open from 11 am until 4 pm on Wednesdays, and from 1 to 4pm on Sundays. Admission is free; get more information on childrensdiscovery360.org.