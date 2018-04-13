The Longview City Council is directing staff to move ahead with planning and installation of a “mid-block crossing” on 3rd Avenue south of Hudson Street, in an effort to improve pedestrian safety as people attempt to cross the street between several senior communities and nursing homes. At the same time, Longview Mayor Don Jensen says that more work is needed before crosswalk adjustments are made on 30th Avenue in front of CVG Elementary School. Matt Bell with Kittleson and Associates presented the results of studies that were done on 3rd Avenue and at CVG, and they actually say that the mid-block crossings are not recommended. At the same time, Bell says that the crossing on 3rd Avenue could be justified, if crossing volumes exceed 20 per hour; he says that the changes being initially proposed at CVG could actually make things worse, so they recommend additional study and discussion. All of the Council members agree that the safety of senior citizens and facility staff trying to cross between the Canterbury facilities and other facilities in that area needs to be improved. The Council is also directing staff to move ahead on improvements to the intersection at 3rd and Hudson, which will also help to improve pedestrian safety and traffic flow. Timelines for making these improvements were not discussed.The Longview City Council is directing staff to move ahead with planning and installation of a “mid-block crossing” on 3rd Avenue south of Hudson Street, in an effort to improve pedestrian safety as people attempt to cross the street between several senior communities and nursing homes. At the same time, Longview Mayor Don Jensen says that more work is needed before crosswalk adjustments are made on 30th Avenue in front of CVG Elementary School. Matt Bell with Kittleson and Associates presented the results of studies that were done on 3rd Avenue and at CVG, and they actually say that the mid-block crossings are not recommended. At the same time, Bell says that the crossing on 3rd Avenue could be justified, if crossing volumes exceed 20 per hour; he says that the changes being initially proposed at CVG could actually make things worse, so they recommend additional study and discussion. All of the Council members agree that the safety of senior citizens and facility staff trying to cross between the Canterbury facilities and other facilities in that area needs to be improved. The Council is also directing staff to move ahead on improvements to the intersection at 3rd and Hudson, which will also help to improve pedestrian safety and traffic flow. Timelines for making these improvements were not discussed.