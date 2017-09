The fire that did about $60,000 damage to the roof at the Mill City Grill in downtown Longview is being blamed on roofers that were using a propane torch. The fire was reported shortly after 3 pm; the workers were using the torch during a project on the roof of the building on Commerce, just off of Hudson Street. Flammable materials on the roof caught fire; the workers tried to put the fire out themselves, but it spread to a nearby wall. The restaurant was evacuated and Commerce Avenue was closed while Longview Fire crews responded. The alley behind the restaurant was also closed for a time. Those re-opened around 5 pm. No injuries were reported; restaurant officials say that they’re hoping to be open for normal hours today.