Cowlitz County Public Works is also dealing with a bridge closure on the west end of the county, as erosion around a bridge on Mill Creek Road is discovered. At 3:20 yesterday afternoon, a call came into the Sheriff’s Office, reporting that the “structure under the bridge has been compromised.” County Roads went out and checked the situation, and determined that the bridge should be shut down, reporting that a “large sink hole” has formed. Detour signs have been posted in the area of Oak Point Road. It’s not known at this point how long this bridge might be shut down. Officials will be out there again today, to do some closer inspection.