A multi-day lane closure goes up on Mill Creek Road today, as Cowlitz County Public Works starts a project to repair a bridge approach. The bridge is located about a half-mile north of Spruce Creek Road, and the lane closure will go into effect at 8 am today. That closure will be in place until the project is completed, which is currently to continue into next week. You’re advised to use caution in and around the construction zone, and to obey traffic control devices. Call County Public Works at 360-577-3030 if you have other questions.