Millennium Bulk Terminals is putting on its “Summer Shindig” today, an event that they say is “our way of saying thanks” to the community. This will run from 4:30 to 7:30 pm on the ground of the Millennium Bulk Terminals facility at 4029 Industrial Way. They’ll have a new Burlington Northern-Santa Fe locomotive on display, you can enjoy Mr. Bill’s Barbecue, they’ll have games for the kids, live music and door prizes. Call 360-425-2800 to RSVP.