The Final Environmental Impact Statement for the proposed Millennium Bulk Terminals coal export facility is now available for review and comment. Cowlitz County and the Washington Department of Ecology jointly announced the publication on Friday, a document that is some 11,000 pages long, with 267 thousand separate public comments. County Building and Planning Director Elaine Placido says that the main focus of their preparation was in dealing with the potential impacts to the community. The EIS states that the coal terminal would move 44 million tons of coal each year, would bring 16 more daily trains to the area, and would increase the number of ship transits on the Columbia River by nearly 1,700 per year. 23 environmental areas were analyzed, and “adverse impacts” are reported in 19 of those areas.

Some of the key findings include:

An “unavoidable increase” in cancer risk rates in Longview, coming from the particulate matter from the increased traffic from diesel locomotives.

Slow-moving, 1.3-mile coal trains could cause traffic jams during peak traffic times in the city.

The EIS finds that the amount of coal dust coming off of the trains would NOT exceed clean air standards.

Transportation, handling and burning of the coal sent through this facility would increase global greenhouse gases by about two million metric tons; mitigation is proposed to deal with this increase.

Placido says that 30 separate steps for dealing with the environmental impacts are included in the EIS. Because of the huge size of the document, hard copies are NOT being printed. The full EIS is available for download on millenniumbulkeiswa.gov; you can also review the document at Cowlitz County Building and Planning, the Washington Department of Ecology in Lacey, and at public libraries in Cowlitz County, Spokane, Pasco, and Rainier. The Army Corps of Engineers will also be issuing a Final EIS later this year.