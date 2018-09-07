Millennium Bulk Terminals is filing suit against the Department of Ecology, claiming that the state agency and its director are “biased against coal,” also claiming that the agency “intentionally” misapplied the Clean Water Act when the company’s permit for a coal export facility in Longview was denied. Today’s Daily News reports on the filing in Cowlitz County Superior Court, claiming that Maia Bellon and her agency “ignored their responsibilities” in making the denial. MBT contends that if the Clean Water Act had been applied properly, they would already have their permit, and the project would proceed. MBT claims that Ecology “cherry-picked” portions of the Clean Water Act in its denial, using “non-water quality effects” as a main reason for the denial. In previous interviews, Bellon has claimed to be “agnostic” about coal, neither for nor against the material. She claims that the decision was “sound, and was in no way arbitrary.” Bellon contends that the decision by her agency was made through “science and state-of-the-art modeling.” A hearing date has not yet been set.