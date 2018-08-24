The State of Oregon is joining the lawsuit filed against Washington Governor Jay Inslee, supporting his efforts to block the proposed Millennium Bulk Terminals coal export facility at the old Reynolds Metals plant. The parent company of MBT is suing Inslee and the State of Washington, claiming that he’s interfering with interstate commerce and foreign trade. The states of Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota, Utah, Kansas and Nebraska have joined that suit, while Oregon, California, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts are filing briefs in support of Inslee. The attorneys general in those six states say that this is about the scope of a state’s authority to exercise its “traditional police powers,” including the ability to safeguard public health, safety, and the environment. The states that are suing Inslee claim that the State of Washington is “holding them hostage” by denying permits for the export facility. Last week, a state board upheld the denial of the Clean Water Act permit for the project.

Columbia Riverkeeper is filing a lawsuit in regard to the proposed Northwest Innovation Works methanol facility, demanding records from the U. S. Department of Energy. Today’s Daily News reports on this latest filing from the environmental watchdog group; Riverkeeper says that they have requested information about a financial assistance application, and they claim that the agency has stonewalled them. TDN reports that NWIW is applying for a loan guarantee from the Department of Energy, but they tell the paper that they haven’t heard back from the agency. They say that the lawsuit is “premature,” with many permitting and business procedures to be completed before any project financing decisions are made.