The first major permit connected to the Millennium Bulk Terminals coal terminal was issued yesterday, as Cowlitz County announces that the Critical Areas Permit for the facility has been approved. The Critical Areas Permit is one of eight permits that are needed from Cowlitz County; in all, 23 permits will need to be in hand before construction of the export facility can begin. In the “Notice of Action” from Cowlitz County, it’s noted that the county has “accepted the adequacy of the SEPA Final Environmental Impact Statement” on the project, which will involve 190 acres at the old Reynolds Metals plant in West Longview. County officials are giving general approval to the mitigation plans that have been presented, saying that they should be adequate to mitigate for negative environmental impacts. Yesterday’s announcement opens a 21-day review and comment period, with any actions to “set aside, enjoin, review or otherwise challenge” this decision needing to be in by August 16th. Documents related to this decision can be reviewed and comments can be submitted at Cowlitz County Building and Planning, located on the second floor of the County Administration Building in Kelso.