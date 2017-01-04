There was some bad news out of Olympia for Millennium Bulk Terminals yesterday, as Peter Goldmark, the Commissioner of Public Lands, announces that the agency is denying an aquatic land sublease for the company’s proposed coal export terminal project. In making the denial, Goldmark says that there’s been “a chronic pattern of failure by the company to provide essential and accurate information.” Goldmark says that the Department of Natural Resources had asked for details regarding the structure of the agreement between MBT and the primary leaseholder of the property, which is Northwest Alloys. Goldmark says that they also requested information on the viability and financial integrity of Millennium and the international coal business, following last year’s bankruptcy of Arch Coal; he says none of that information has been provided. In a prepared statement, company officials say that this decision will have no effect on the project, claiming that existing permits and leases will allow for their expansion. There’s no appeal process for this decision, so Millennium would have to go to court to try and get any relief. Final state and federal Environmental Impact Statements on the project are due out later this year.
Millennium Sublease Denied
Posted on 4th January 2017 at 09:03
