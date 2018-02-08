Cowlitz Fire District 6 in Castle Rock reports that three pets died in a house fire that was reported yesterday morning on Milton Road. Firefighters were called out shortly before 10 am at a home in the 100 block of Milton Road, when smoke was seen coming from the lower portion of the house. Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue assisted, along with Cowlitz Fire District 3 in Toutle. They got the fire put out in just a few minutes, but two dogs and a cat died inside the house. It’s speculated those animals died from smoke inhalation. It’s noted that no one was home when the fire broke out; they say that it looks like the fire started beneath the home, and is probably accidental in origin. It appears that substantial damage was done, while the investigation into the cause of the fire is continuing.