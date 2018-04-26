The Chief Operating Officer of the company that is working to build a data mining center in the old Longview Water Treatment Plant on Fishers Lane is heading to federal prison, after an appeals court denied his case, letting a copyright infringement conviction stand. Today’s Daily News reports on the case involving MiningSky COO Eric Lundgren, who was previously pleaded guilty last May, after being charged with conspiracy to traffic in counterfeit goods, and criminal copyright infringement. Lundgren was involved in a scheme back in 2012, where he was trying to sell copies of “restore discs” from Microsoft, to be used by people to reboot computers that had crashed or had a virus, instead of having to buy new computers. The discs were seized by Customs before they could enter the country, and Lundgren was charged. Lundgren appealed his sentence, which was upheld on the 11th of this month by the 11th U. S. Court of Appeals. Lundgren now faces 15 months in federal prison, along with a $50,000 fine. Company officials say that the project in Longview can still proceed while Lundgren serves his time; city officials agree that others are capable of moving the project forward. It’s reported that the main issue right now is negotiation with the Cowlitz PUD on electricity supplies.