City of Kelso road crews responded to a mudslide in the 1200 block of Minor Road this morning, after it was reported that a mudslide came down onto the roadway early this morning, blocking a portion of the pavement. The slide was reported at about 4:30 this morning; when Kelso Police checked the site, they found that the slide was covering about 20 percent of the northbound lane, while the southbound lane was unaffected. They also noted that there was a “significant amount” of water coming over the road.