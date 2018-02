Some striping work could cause some congestion near the Allen Street exit in Kelso today. The City of Kelso says that street and parking lot striping work on Minor Road is planned for today, working between Allen Street and Mount Brynion Road. They say that traffic will be disrupted by this work; temporary traffic control measures will be used to re-direct traffic around and through the work area. Even with those measures, traffic delays and congestion is expected. You should avoid this area today to stay out of that congestion.