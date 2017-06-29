Long-awaited repairs on Minor Road in Kelso begin next month, a project that could disrupt traffic in that area for a couple of months. City of Kelso officials say that preparatory work is already under way, along with inspections and marking; the project itself will begin on Monday, July 10th, making improvements to the road between Allen Street and Mount Brynion Road. Work will be done during daylight hours, and should continue through the end of September. This work will have a number of traffic disruptions, including a two-week full closure that will be done prior to the start of school in September. The exact timing of that closure hasn’t yet been set, but it will be announced once the dates are figured out. Other detours will also move traffic around the work area. Regular updates on the project will be posted on the City of Kelso website and its Facebook page. You’re advised to start working on your alternate routes.