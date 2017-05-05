There’s another big deal being announced at Longview’s Mint Farm, as Pacific Coast Fertilizer announces plans to purchase 53 acres of land at the Mint Farm, with the goal of building a state-of-the-art fertilizer production plant. It’s claimed that up to 1,000 people would be involved in the three-year construction phase of the billion-dollar facility. Between 80 and 100 people would be needed to run the plant, which would produce nitrogen fertilizers for farmers in the Pacific Northwest. The announcement was made earlier this week at the Board of Directors meeting for the Cowlitz Economic Development Council; CEDC President Ted Sprague says that this deal helps to fulfill the two-decade-long goal of “bringing a proven industry partner to the shovel-ready Mint Farm Industrial Park.” Sprague also says that they’re looking forward to working with PCF on this facility. Company officials say that there are substantial permitting issues to go through, but they also say that there’s a strong demand for this product, and they hope to open their doors as soon as possible. The current projection is that the plant would go into operation sometime in 2021.