The Longview Fire Department reports that no serious damage was done when a brush fire broke out at the Mint Farm Industrial Park, eventually growing to six acres in size. The fire was first reported at about 3:30 pm in the 3500 block of Hoehne Avenue, said to be 10 feet by 20 feet and growing. The fire jumped across the road and then continued to grow. Longview Fire was joined by Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue and the Department of Natural Resources in battling the fire. They set up hose lines, set up master streams, and dug trenches around the fire. Access through the Mint Farm was shut down, but “lookie-lous” were driving around road closed signs that were set up. It took about 90 minutes to get the fire under control, and then firefighters spent another hour digging into burned vegetation, to make sure that all hot spots were found and extinguished. At this time, there’s no known cause for the fire, but some witnesses reported that there were some transients in the area prior to the fire breaking out. Those reports have not been confirmed.