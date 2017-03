Longview Police are still working to find the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a pursuit early yesterday morning in the Mint Farm Industrial Park. LPD reports that they tried to stop the Chevy Blazer at about 1:20 yesterday morning, but the driver sped through the area. Officers say that the driver blew a stop sign and drove through a chain link fence gate near Prudential Boulevard and Hoehne Avenue, before ditching the SUV and then taking off on foot. A K-9 was brought in, and tracked along Washington Way and the railroad tracks before losing the scent. The Blazer has been impounded, while efforts to identify the driver are continuing.