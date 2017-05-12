Calling it the “first step in the process,” the Longview City Council is moving ahead with the sale of four city-owned lots at the Mint Farm Industrial Park, selling those four lots as part of a package that would be the site of a new fertilizer manufacturing plant. Lee Raymond says that the Mint Farm is a perfect location for Pacific Coast Fertilizer. Raymond says that Pacific Coast Fertilizer would produce nitrogen-based fertilizers for sale to farmers in the Pacific Northwest, hoping to replace fertilizers that he says are currently shipped into this area from Trinidad. Pacific Northwest Metal Recycling is also involved with this, selling a large portion of the land that would be used for the fertilizer plant. Raymond also emphasizes that this plant will NOT be producing ammonium nitrate, which can be converted into explosives. A large crowd attended last night’s meeting, with several residents raising concerns about the safety of the plant, also wondering why local leaders are once again looking at a chemical-based production facility instead of more “green jobs.” Others supported the facility, saying that the jobs are needed badly. The Council voted unanimously to accept the proposed sale price of just less than $1.8 million; the purchase agreement also includes separate five-figure quarterly payments, preserving PCF’s option on the property as the permitting process moves ahead. It’s estimated that the plant would have up to a thousand jobs during construction, 80 to 100 jobs for operation, and more than 150 indirect jobs in the community. Raymond says that the goal is to be running by late 2021 or early 2022.