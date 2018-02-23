The Longview City Council is giving Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Wills permission to explore and develop a new management plan for the city-owned Mint Valley Golf Course, as the number of rounds and revenues at the course continue to dwindle. Wills says that this review is coming as the current contract with pro Nick Van expires at the end of the year. Wills says that she thinks that Mint Valley could be much more than it is now. Wills presented information on the drops in the number of rounds being played and the amount of revenue coming in to the course, which has dropped dramatically since it peak in 2008. That year, more than 46,000 rounds were played, with more than $500,000 in revenue. Last year, about 25,600 18-hole rounds were played, with overall revenues of $443,000. Wills says that they’re going into the Golf Course Depreciation Fund to cover a $53,000 deficit. Wills says that they’re considering the same three options as when the contract was signed with Nick Van, but she also says that her preference would be for the city to take on management of the course. The City Council had support for the concept, and they’re directing Wills to begin exploring the timeline, financial impacts and potential impacts of taking over management of the Mint Valley Golf Course.