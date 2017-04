Mint Valley Elementary School in Longview is being recognized as one of the 2016 Washington Achievement Award winners, honored by the Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction. Mint Valley is one of 280 schools across the state that are getting these awards this year, one of eleven in Educational Service District 112. Award winners are recognized as being top performers in one of seven categories, including Overall Excellence, High Progress, English Language Arts Growth, Math Growth, Extended Graduation Rate, English Language Acquisition and Achievement Gap. Mint Valley is being recognized for Closing the Achievement Gap for Students with Disabilities. State Superintendent Chris Reykdal says that Mint Valley and these other schools are helping to “lead the way in innovative education and access to high-quality learning.”