The possible future management of the Mint Valley Golf Course is the topic of a community meeting that’s being held this evening. Earlier this year, the Longview City Council directed staff to review the management and operations at the city-owned golf course, as the contract with current Course Manager Nick Van expires at the end of this year. The city is looking into the possibility of assuming full management of the course; that’s a change from the historical management of the facility. The city has also contracted management of the course. Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Wills says that they’re hoping to hear from community members about the goals and wishes for the golf course, both for now and into the future. Wills says that they will be presenting a proposal to take over management of the course to the City Council next month, and she says that they would like some community participation and input prior to that presentation. This evening’s meeting is set for 7 pm at the Longview Women’s Club, and is open to all that are interested.