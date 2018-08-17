Cooler weather and higher humidity has helped to slow the growth of the Miriam Fire, which has been burning in the Goat Rock Wilderness Area since July 30th. Fire officials report that the fire now covers 2,250 acres, and is now 10 percent contained. Firefighters are continuing mopup operations behind the fire, while also removing flammable materials ahead of the fire front. They’re working to remove about a mile’s worth of material each day, taking those materials to an off-site location to try and improve the contingency fire lines. Conditions are expected to worsen by the weekend, with higher temperatures and lower humidity. The Clear Fork Fire is also burning near Goat Rocks; it remains at ten acres, and is being closely monitored by fire teams. The cost of fighting the Miriam Fire is now put at $6.4 million; officials are now projecting that full containment of the lightning-caused fire should be around September 1st.