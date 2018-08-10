The Miriam Fire continues to burn in the Goat Rocks Wilderness Area, having grown to more than 1,900 acres in size. Forest Service officials report that the fire is now 9 percent contained, but they’re bracing for a weather change that will bring high winds to the area. The fire is burning about three miles southeast of the White Pass Ski Area; “back burns” were conducted earlier this week, to try and keep the fire south of Clear Lake. At this time, Highway 12 remains open, but restrictions are being announced for parts of Rimrock Lake. The shoreline on the west, south and peninsula areas of the lake are now closed, but access is still available on the north shore. The South Bay Campground and Group Camp are still open, but the area is under a Level 2 evacuation notice, meaning that people need to be ready to leave. 344 people are currently battling this fire; officials say that they’re hoping for some help from the weather by early next week.