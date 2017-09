2009 R. A. Long graduate Kelsey Craft will be back at her high school today, meeting with students and talking about her experiences in competing for Miss International 2017. Craft is now involved in the medical care field, recently completing her studies to become a Physician’s Assistant. Craft is already certified as a Nursing Assistant, is a former CPR instructor, and has a Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science. In May, Craft was named as Miss Florida International, and then she won the Miss International title last month. As part of her role as Miss International, Craft is promoting the “Blue Zones Project,” boosting the topic of healthy living. The Miss International competition promotes young women and their accomplishments, pointing to these young women as role models for other young women around the world.