A four year-old boy from Battle Ground is back with family members this morning, after a relative that was suffering some mental problems took off with the boy. Battle Ground Police put out an alert last night, looking for Aziel Belza, 4, of Battle Ground. They say that the little boy was inside a car that was taken by a 34 year-old female relative; family members say that the woman has been dealing with some mental health issues, and did not have permission to take the car or the boy. It was thought that the woman could be on her way to Eugene; at about 7:45 pm, Oregon State Police stopped the vehicle on I-5 near Albany. The woman was taken into custody, while family members came down to take care of the boy. The investigation is ongoing.